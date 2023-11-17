Don’t be alarmed: West Valley residents to receive emergency test alert
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For West Valley residents, don’t be alarmed if you get an alert on your phone early Friday afternoon. Surprise city officials say the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management is conducting a wireless emergency alert test for the Palo Verde Generating Station, a nuclear power plant located in Tonopah.
The alert will trigger a text message to surrounding West Valley residents, but it could reach some outside the vicinity as well. The alert is scheduled to go out at 12:15 p.m. MST. Residents will receive a text reading, “This is a test of Maricopa County Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is required.”
Testing of the alert system is required by federal agencies. For more information, contact the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management at 602-273-1411 or visit ready.maricopa.gov.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.