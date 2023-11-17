Your Life
Cooler temps and rain in the Phoenix forecast this week

AZFamily First Alert Weather 12 p.m. update for Friday, 11/17/23
By Paul Horton
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:20 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) It was another warm start to our morning with a low of 62 degrees, which is nine degrees above average this time of year. This afternoon, it will be a warm one as well, with a high temperature of 84 degrees and humidity in the air. Our average high this time of year is 74 degrees.

A low-pressure system will approach Arizona from out west and bring with it increasing clouds later tonight and a chance of rain starting tomorrow morning. Because of the rainfall and the possibility of thunderstorms, we have issued a First Alert for Saturday morning. Some areas in the Valley could see around a quarter to a half inch of rain.

Most of the rain should come to an end Saturday afternoon as the low moves east of us. Behind it will be clearing skies and temperatures in the mid-70s on Sunday. We’ll see temps in the 70s all next week as well, with mostly clear conditions.

