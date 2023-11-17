Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona Snowbowl officially opens for skiers and snowboards across the state

Skiers and snowboarders were ready to hit the slopes for opening day at Arizona Snowbowl!
By Mason Carroll
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Skiers and snowboarders are returning to the high country on Friday for the opening of the Arizona Snowbowl. The first lift started at 9 a.m., and some people showed up as early as 5 a.m.

Only two lifts are running this year for opening day, but that doesn’t matter for snowboarders like Chasen Blasel. “Opening day only comes once a year, so you know, it’s like a birthday,” Blasel said. “You got to get up and enjoy it while you can.”

He is one of the many who drove up from the Valley to access the snow and cooler temperatures in the high country. “We’re blessed to live in a spot where we can drive two hours and be up in the mountains and enjoy the great outdoors and get some fresh air get out of Phoenix,” Blasel said.

This year, all the snow for opening day was man-made, as no measurable snow was stuck on the mountain.

Snow marketing coordinator Angelina Grubb said they can produce this amount of snow thanks to 50 snow machines working since early October to open two lifts and multiple intermediate and beginner trails. “In order for us to make snow up here, one, we need cold temperatures. Two, we need low humidity up here,” Grubb said. “So weather obviously plays a huge factor into our season opening, especially when ski resorts across the country are experiencing warmer temperatures this year, which is a little bit different for November.”

The 2023/2024 ski season arrives as Arizona Snowbowl Ski Resort begins operations Friday.

The Grand Canyon Express will take people to four intermediate trails. For beginners, there is an open lift that will offer more terrain.

While it’s been a warmer and drier start to the season, they are hopeful for some snow. Snowbowl has eight lifts, four terrain parks, 55 trails, and three mountain lodges when fully operational.

But natural or artificial skiers and snowboarders are taking advantage of every drop. “It doesn’t matter if the snow is real or if it’s man-made, it’s all the same,” Blasel said. “Come up here and ride and enjoy it. The boys are buzzin’, you know. Happy to be here, stoked to ride.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans
Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
A shooting in a Peoria neighborhood left a man and a woman dead early Saturday morning, Nov....
Married couple shot to death inside Peoria home; no arrests made

Latest News

For those big kids in our lives, check out The Toy Insider’s list of hot toys for the holiday...
The Toy Insider: Top toys for ‘kidults’ this holiday season
The zoos’ 10-year-old Masai giraffe, Sunshine, gave birth to a healthy baby girl in late October.
Help name the Phoenix Zoo’s baby female giraffe
File image of the Grand Canyon.
Arizona man, 65, dies during hike at Grand Canyon
The alert is scheduled to go out at 12:15 p.m.
Don’t be alarmed: West Valley residents to receive emergency test alert