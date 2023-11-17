Arizona man, 65, dies during hike at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona man has died after becoming unresponsive while hiking at Grand Canyon National Park.

At about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, the park’s Regional Communications Center received an emergency alert from a personal locator beacon. The beacons’ location was about a mile and a half north of Havasupai Gardens campground on the South Rim’s Bright Angel Trail.

A nearby National Park Service (NPS) park ranger immediately responded on foot while other NPS search and rescue crews were dispatched via helicopter. James Handschy, a 65-year-old man from Oracle, Ariz., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Handschy was attempting to hike from the South Rim to the Colorado River and back. His cause of death will be determined by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

