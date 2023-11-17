Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona man, 65, dies during hike at Grand Canyon

File image of the Grand Canyon.
File image of the Grand Canyon.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK (3TV/CBS 5) An Arizona man has died after becoming unresponsive while hiking at Grand Canyon National Park.

At about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, the park’s Regional Communications Center received an emergency alert from a personal locator beacon. The beacons’ location was about a mile and a half north of Havasupai Gardens campground on the South Rim’s Bright Angel Trail.

A nearby National Park Service (NPS) park ranger immediately responded on foot while other NPS search and rescue crews were dispatched via helicopter. James Handschy, a 65-year-old man from Oracle, Ariz., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Handschy was attempting to hike from the South Rim to the Colorado River and back. His cause of death will be determined by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans
Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
A shooting in a Peoria neighborhood left a man and a woman dead early Saturday morning, Nov....
Married couple shot to death inside Peoria home; no arrests made

Latest News

The Grand Canyon Express will take people to four intermediate trails. For beginners, there is...
Arizona Snowbowl officially opens for skiers and snowboards across the state
For those big kids in our lives, check out The Toy Insider’s list of hot toys for the holiday...
The Toy Insider: Top toys for ‘kidults’ this holiday season
The zoos’ 10-year-old Masai giraffe, Sunshine, gave birth to a healthy baby girl in late October.
Help name the Phoenix Zoo’s baby female giraffe
The alert is scheduled to go out at 12:15 p.m.
Don’t be alarmed: West Valley residents to receive emergency test alert