Video Vault: The first direct flight from Phoenix to Hawaii on America West

November 16, 1989 -- It was a joyful and somewhat controversial inaugural launch of a non-stop flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor to Honolulu.
By Jason Sillman
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:41 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a joyful and somewhat controversial inaugural launch of the first non-stop flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor to Honolulu, Hawaii, on November 16, 1989. Phoenix-based America West had acquired 3 Boeing 747 jets with high hopes of opening up international routes in the Pacific rim through Hawaii.

But that never materialized.

In three short years, the Gulf War and a financially strained America West would be forced to sell their three prized Boeing 747′s, and Phoenix travelers would lose their direct connection to paradise.

It would take more than nine years for a direct route to return to Phoenix. In 2002, Honolulu-based Hawaiian Airlines announced it would start daily non-stop service from Phoenix Sky Harbor to Honolulu.

Other airlines took note of Hawaiian’s success, and in 2005 U.S. Airways (formally, America West) announced it would begin non-stop service to Honolulu and Maui. Additional island destinations were also added a year later. In 2013, U.S. Airways merged with American Airlines, which continues to fly direct flights from Phoenix to several Hawaiian islands daily.

As the population boom showed no signs of slowing down, neither did the demand for direct flights to paradise. In 2021, Southwest Airlines announced it would begin non-stop service to several Hawaiian destinations for the first time in its history. Phoenix was one of the first launch cities for the airline’s new service.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On Your Side

If you're thinking about a new job for the new year, experts from Top Employers Institute weigh...

How to make your résumé stand out from the crowd

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
If you're thinking about a new job for the new year, experts from Top Employers Institute weigh in on how to make your résumé stand out.

West Valley News

Police have blocked off parts of Dysart and McDowell roads in Avondale as they investigate a...

Goodyear officers involved in shooting near Avondale intersection

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
Police have blocked off parts of Dysart and McDowell roads in Avondale as they investigate a Goodyear officer-involved shooting.

Phoenix Suns

An Arizona artist created a special Suns t-shirt that shows off Native American culture.

Special Suns t-shirt highlights Native American heritage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
An Arizona artist created a special Suns t-shirt that shows off Native American culture.

News

The Safe Shopping campaign is meant to fight organized retail theft with the public’s help.

Retail thefts the target of Maricopa County Attorney operation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Maricopa County Attorney's office is looking for the public's help in a new campaign to fight organized retail theft.

Latest News

West Valley

The area has been shut down.

Goodyear police officers involved in shooting in Avondale

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Baker
It happened on Wednesday evening.

News

Thanks to microchipping, a dog who went missing over 5 years ago is now back with her family in...

Dog missing over 5 years is back with her family in Surprise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A Pomeranian called Princess is back home with the Gonzales family after she went missing over 5 years ago thanks to microchipping.

East Valley

Avigail Idan was kidnapped after her parents were killed during the Oct. 7 attacks.

Scottsdale woman related to 3-year-old girl held hostage by Hamas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emma Lockhart
The 3hree-year-old girl and her two siblings watched Hamas terrorists kill their mom and dad.

News

Glenn Jordan, injured over two years ago in an explosion in Chandler, is now raising money for...

Chandler explosion burn victim raising money for Arizona Burn Foundation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Glenn Jordan, injured over two years ago in an explosion in Chandler, is now raising money for the Arizona Burn Foundation.

East Valley

Glenn Jordan is still recovering from the explosion but that hasn't stopped him from training.

Burn survivor from Chandler strip mall explosion raising money for Arizona Burn Foundation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alexis Dominguez
He’s raising money by planning to do 2,000 pull-ups in 12 hours.

East Valley News

A Scottsdale woman is hoping for her cousin's granddaughter's safe return after she says Hamas...

Scottsdale woman says cousin's granddaughter held captive by Hamas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A Scottsdale woman is hoping for her cousin's granddaughter's safe return after she says Hamas kidnapped her and murdered her parents.