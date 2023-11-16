VIDEO: Driver crashes into mobile sign trailer in the middle of I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Shocking video shows a driver crashing into a sign in the middle of a Valley freeway overnight on Thursday. According to Department of Public Safety troopers, the driver crashed into a mobile sign trailer on I-10 westbound near 27th Avenue just before 12:30 p.m.

Traffic camera video shows the sign sitting in the middle of the freeway, and a DPS trooper pulled over on the emergency lanes. A driver in the center lane then collides with the side of the sign, causing the vehicle to spin several times. The vehicle also had extensive front damage and the driver suffered minor injuries.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the sign fell from a truck owned by a company that places road closure signs, but troopers have not yet identified the specific company.

