Turkey, ham kept past the discard date, knives stored with food debris found at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona's Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors," considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Nov. 15, 2023
Los Favoritos - 5351 S Power Rd, Mesa
3 violations
- Raw chorizo stored above cooked beef
- Eggs over sour cream
- Cooked chicken not kept hot enough
State 48 Lager House - 15600 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
3 violations
- Employee handled raw hamburger then didn’t wash hands properly
- Two employees handled ready-to-eat food with bare hands
- Chicken wings kept past the discard date
Sun Star Buffet - 3420 W Van Buren St, Phoenix
3 violations
- Water jugs and sports drinks stored in ice machine
- Trash can blocking sink on cook line
- Several knives stored with food debris
Cox Communications - 550 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix
3 violations
- Employee returned from restroom to prep area without washing hands
- Turkey and ham kept past the discard date
- Sanitizer not used properly
Caramba - 7318 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
4 violations
- Employee handled dirty dishes then cleaned dishes without washing hands
- Employee using bare hands to place cut fruit on drinks
- Dishwasher not cleaning properly
- Lettuce, cheese, and salsa out of temperature
Restaurants with a perfect health inspection score
|Native Grill & Wings
|1339 E. Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Cutie’s Lemonade and More
|Arizona Mills Mall, Tempe
|Filiberto’s Mexican Food
|891 S. Cotton Lane, Goodyear
|Zookz Sandwiches
|3164 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
|Buonos Gilbert
|1464 E. Williamsfield Rd, Gilbert
|Nara Thai Restaurant
|3655 W. Anthem Way, Anthem
