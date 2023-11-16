Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Turkey, ham kept past the discard date, knives stored with food debris found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Arizona’s Family used information on recently inspected businesses by Maricopa County’s...
Arizona’s Family used information on recently inspected businesses by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department.(AZFamily)
By Jason Barry
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Nov. 15, 2023

Los Favoritos - 5351 S Power Rd, Mesa

3 violations

  • Raw chorizo stored above cooked beef
  • Eggs over sour cream
  • Cooked chicken not kept hot enough

State 48 Lager House - 15600 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

3 violations

  • Employee handled raw hamburger then didn’t wash hands properly
  • Two employees handled ready-to-eat food with bare hands
  • Chicken wings kept past the discard date

Sun Star Buffet - 3420 W Van Buren St, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Water jugs and sports drinks stored in ice machine
  • Trash can blocking sink on cook line
  • Several knives stored with food debris

Cox Communications - 550 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Employee returned from restroom to prep area without washing hands
  • Turkey and ham kept past the discard date
  • Sanitizer not used properly

Caramba - 7318 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

4 violations

  • Employee handled dirty dishes then cleaned dishes without washing hands
  • Employee using bare hands to place cut fruit on drinks
  • Dishwasher not cleaning properly
  • Lettuce, cheese, and salsa out of temperature

--------------------------------------

List of restaurants with a perfect health inspection score make the Dirty Dining "Dean's List."
List of restaurants with a perfect health inspection score make the Dirty Dining "Dean's List."(azfamily)

Restaurants with a perfect health inspection score

Native Grill & Wings1339 E. Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
Cutie’s Lemonade and MoreArizona Mills Mall, Tempe
Filiberto’s Mexican Food891 S. Cotton Lane, Goodyear
Zookz Sandwiches3164 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
Buonos Gilbert1464 E. Williamsfield Rd, Gilbert
Nara Thai Restaurant3655 W. Anthem Way, Anthem

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans

Latest News

In Arizona, two people died from prop strikes, and 60 people suffered boating injuries.
Propeller strikes injure or kill recreational boaters in Arizona every year
Body-camera video captured the tense effort to save Padilla’s life as she lay on the dock
Propeller strikes maim or kill Arizona boaters every year
A Scottsdale Italian bistro was hit with the most health code violations this week.
Rodent droppings, food kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
A pizzeria, fast food joint, and a fast-casual Mediterranean joint made this week's list. Jason...
Serious health code violations found at Phoenix-area restaurants