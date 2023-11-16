Turkey, ham kept past the discard date, knives stored with food debris found at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Nov. 15, 2023

Los Favoritos - 5351 S Power Rd, Mesa

3 violations

Raw chorizo stored above cooked beef

Eggs over sour cream

Cooked chicken not kept hot enough

State 48 Lager House - 15600 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

3 violations

Employee handled raw hamburger then didn’t wash hands properly

Two employees handled ready-to-eat food with bare hands

Chicken wings kept past the discard date

Sun Star Buffet - 3420 W Van Buren St, Phoenix

3 violations

Water jugs and sports drinks stored in ice machine

Trash can blocking sink on cook line

Several knives stored with food debris

Cox Communications - 550 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix

3 violations

Employee returned from restroom to prep area without washing hands

Turkey and ham kept past the discard date

Sanitizer not used properly

Caramba - 7318 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

4 violations

Employee handled dirty dishes then cleaned dishes without washing hands

Employee using bare hands to place cut fruit on drinks

Dishwasher not cleaning properly

Lettuce, cheese, and salsa out of temperature

Restaurants with a perfect health inspection score

Native Grill & Wings 1339 E. Chandler Blvd, Phoenix Cutie’s Lemonade and More Arizona Mills Mall, Tempe Filiberto’s Mexican Food 891 S. Cotton Lane, Goodyear Zookz Sandwiches 3164 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix Buonos Gilbert 1464 E. Williamsfield Rd, Gilbert Nara Thai Restaurant 3655 W. Anthem Way, Anthem

