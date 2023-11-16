Your Life
Suspects identified in insurance fraud scheme that netted $1.3M in 2 Arizona counties

YCSO has identified Eddie Murdock (L) and Dustin Mountain (R) as accomplices in an alleged...
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yavapai County deputies busted an alleged insurance fraud scheme that ended with over a million dollars paid out throughout several years.

The investigation began in Jan. 2023 when Yavapai County detectives got a tip about the scheme spanning through Yavapai and Maricopa counties. Through the months-long investigation, detectives identified the suspects of a “sophisticated plot” spanning over several years. Investigators say the suspects would file false water damage claims to All State Insurance Company in the two counties. All the claims were reportedly verified by the same person. Authorities say because of the adjusters “stellar reputation,” the claims were paid off.

Authorities were able to track down the mastermind and ringleader of the operation, Ronald William Higgins. Investigators say Higgins also had two accomplices, Eddie Murdock and Dustin Mountain. Over the years, deputies say the three men filed $1.3 million in false claims. Higgins was tracked to Indiana and taken into custody, and Mountain is currently in prison on unrelated charges. However, authorities are still searching for Murdock, who hasn’t been found.

Several organizations were apart of the investigation, including Yavapai County Sherriff’s Office, All State Insurance Company Fraud Investigation Team, National Insurance Crime Bureau- Phoenix, and the Phoenix Police Department.

