Scottsdale woman related to 3-year-old girl held hostage by Hamas

A Scottsdale woman is hoping for her cousin's granddaughter's safe return after she says Hamas kidnapped her and murdered her parents.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:03 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Sophie Plapp has been living in anguish for more than a month. Her cousin’s granddaughter is the youngest American held hostage by Hamas terrorists. Plapp lives in Scottsdale and is now sharing the horrific details her family members experienced in Israel during the initial Oct. 7 attacks. “It is just awful the feeling, not knowing. How is she? Is she OK? It is heartbreaking,” said Plapp.

Three-year-old Avigail Idan and her two siblings watched Hamas terrorists kill their mom and dad. Avigail was in her father’s arms when he was gunned down. “Hamas surprise shot him in the stomach. He fell on the little girl. That is probably how he saved her life,” said Plapp.

Plapp said Avigail ran to a neighbor’s home covered in blood. They took her in but Hamas terrorists later kidnapped the young girl. Plapp said the thought of Avigail alone and afraid is unbearable. “Who takes care of her? Who feeds her? Is she cold? Is she crying for mom and dad?” said Plapp.

The Israeli government said Hamas terrorists are believed to be holding 239 hostages. Over the weekend, the White House confirmed Avigail is one of them and vowed to do everything to bring American hostages home. There are reports of a prisoner swap in the works, 50 hostages in exchange for 50 Palestinians held in Israel but details have not been confirmed.

Plapp, who is a second-generation Holocaust survivor, is holding onto hope that all the hostages are released. “I just hope all the hostages, they are civilians, they are not soldiers, that they will be back to families and safe, in good shape,” said Plapp.

