Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Scottsdale Police Chief says shootout in Mesa was “urban combat”

Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther talks about the level of violence during a shootout with a suspect in Mesa on Monday.
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:22 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther says he is thankful his team made it out with just minor injuries after a shootout with a suspect in Mesa on Monday.

Around 11:45 a.m., investigators said special assignments unit detectives spotted a vehicle with two armed robbery suspects inside and a kidnapping victim, and they pulled into the Moreno’s Mexican Grill parking lot at the northwest corner of Horne and Broadway Road. One man, later identified by the courts as 43-year-old Wyatt Edge, got out and walked into the restaurant. That’s when detectives decided to try to save the man who had been kidnapped.

As detectives moved in, the suspect who was still in the car, also a man, started shooting at police, investigators said. In court Tuesday, the judge said Rene Calderon was wearing full body armor and fired first at police with an AK-47. Four detectives returned fire, hitting the Calderon, who died at the scene. A Scottsdale officer had fragments cut up their ear during the shootout.

“When did this become okay? When did this become the norm? The willingness to have that level of violence in broad daylight and a populated area is still staggering to me,” Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther said. “It’s combat. There’s no other way to describe it.”

The person kidnapped was able to escape. Police say it was not a random person the two men took away. Scottsdale Police say they will release body camera video of the incident in the next few weeks. They say it’s intense and will show what the officers encountered that morning. Walther says they were facing “significant rounds” when law enforcement arrived.

“I’ll be honest with you, I think it’s going to be pretty shocking to the community in terms of the level of violence that my special assignment detectives were met with,” Chief Walther said. “I feel there should be more outrage in the community.”

In court Tuesday, Edge’s attorney said he has two kids and was planning to get married in Texas Wednesday. He was a former marine who was deployed to Kuwait and Iraq in the early 2000′s. His attorney claimed he came from Texas to help out a friend but didn’t know the plan involved kidnapping.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans

Latest News

If you call 911 in Phoenix, you may not connect with a live operator right away.
Some Phoenix residents share concerns about getting through to 911
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Congress averts government shutdown, approves temporary funding through the holidays
Arizona’s Family used information on recently inspected businesses by Maricopa County’s...
Turkey, ham kept past the discard date, knives stored with food debris found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther talks about the level of violence during a shootout with a...
Scottsdale Police Chief Walther talks about shocking level of violence during police standoff
Goodyear police in Avondale shot a man who pulled out a gun on officers and a woman,...
Goodyear police shoot man who flashed a gun at officers, woman