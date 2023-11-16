Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Rock band ‘Duran Duran’ to headline Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Duran Duran will headline Friday night for their first-ever...
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Duran Duran will headline Friday night for their first-ever appearance at Coors Light Birds Nest.(Coors Light Birds Nest)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An old-school rock band will take the stage for the popular four-night concert series ahead of the WM Phoenix Open next year. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Duran Duran will headline Friday night for their first-ever appearance at Coors Light Birds Nest.

Duran Duran joins fellow headliners Dierks Bentley, HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman for the event, which runs from Feb. 7-10, 2024. “We’re extremely excited to have not only one of the leading artists from their generation, but also one of the most popular Rock bands of all time perform at the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest,” said 2024 Tournament Chairman George Thimsen. “We can’t wait to see Duran Duran take the stage as part of what is stacking up to be one of the best Birds Nest lineups in the history of the event.”

Duran Duran has sold over 100 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. The group behind hits like “Hungry Like the Wolf” has also performed at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, along with numerous worldwide tours. They also released their 16th studio album, Danse Macabre, last month.

Saturday performers will be announced at a later date. Tickets for Friday’s Duran Duran show will go on sale Monday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting CoorsLightBirdsNest.com. General admission tickets will start at $125, while VIP tickets are available starting at $350. Opening acts will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. each night, while headliners will go on at 8:30 p.m. For more information, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans

Latest News

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker drives against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half...
Booker & Durant both score 31, Suns cruise to 133-115 win over Timberwolves
An Arizona artist created a special Suns t-shirt that shows off Native American culture.
Special Suns t-shirt highlights Native American heritage
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the...
Suns’ Big 3 won’t make season debut against red-hot Timberwolves
A rendering of the possible A's stadium
MLB owners vote on Athletics’ relocation to Las Vegas could come Thursday