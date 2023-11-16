Rock band ‘Duran Duran’ to headline Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An old-school rock band will take the stage for the popular four-night concert series ahead of the WM Phoenix Open next year. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Duran Duran will headline Friday night for their first-ever appearance at Coors Light Birds Nest.

Duran Duran joins fellow headliners Dierks Bentley, HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman for the event, which runs from Feb. 7-10, 2024. “We’re extremely excited to have not only one of the leading artists from their generation, but also one of the most popular Rock bands of all time perform at the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest,” said 2024 Tournament Chairman George Thimsen. “We can’t wait to see Duran Duran take the stage as part of what is stacking up to be one of the best Birds Nest lineups in the history of the event.”

Duran Duran has sold over 100 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. The group behind hits like “Hungry Like the Wolf” has also performed at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, along with numerous worldwide tours. They also released their 16th studio album, Danse Macabre, last month.

Saturday performers will be announced at a later date. Tickets for Friday’s Duran Duran show will go on sale Monday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting CoorsLightBirdsNest.com. General admission tickets will start at $125, while VIP tickets are available starting at $350. Opening acts will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. each night, while headliners will go on at 8:30 p.m. For more information, click or tap here.

