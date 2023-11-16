Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Poll: Kari Lake leads GOP Primary; Arizona voters split on 2024 Senate race

Election Day is still about a year away, but the nation's eyes are on this critical Senate race.
Election Day is still about a year away, but the nation's eyes are on this critical Senate race.(Arizona's Family file)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:49 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are 355 days until Election Day 2024, but with Arizona being a crucial swing state and being involved in one of America’s hottest Senate races, new polling is showcasing a pulse of Arizona voters. As Krysten Sinema considers a run as an independent, it’s drawing extra attention from the two major political parties.

Noble Predictive Insights conducted this poll between Oct. 25 and Oct. 31, surveying 1,010 registered voters. The margin of error was measured at ± 3.1%.

Ruben Gallego is the most favorable candidate, voters say

The Arizona Public Opinion Pulse surveyed voters at the end of October 2023.
The Arizona Public Opinion Pulse surveyed voters at the end of October 2023.(Noble Predictive Insights)

Independent voters are unequivocally important to political candidates in Arizona, so favorability and perception can be a good indicator of how those voters can be swayed in either direction. Three of the top four contenders have a positive outlook by the voter pool: Ruben Gallego, Kyrsten Sinema, and Mark Lamb. While Kari Lake has the weakest net favorability rating of -8, about four in ten voters have a “somewhat” or “very” favorable view of her. Meanwhile, Gallego has the strongest net favorability score at +19 yet has a similar percentage of voters.

It also means the Lamb campaign has a lot of marketing work to do in order to catch up. “Lamb has the most room to grow with 44% of voters who have no opinion or never heard of him, compared to Sinema’s 20%,” pollsters said.

Kari Lake is a clear leader in the upcoming GOP Primary

The Arizona Public Opinion Pulse surveyed voters at the end of October 2023.
The Arizona Public Opinion Pulse surveyed voters at the end of October 2023.(Noble Predictive Insights)

Former Phoenix television news anchor has been a clear favorite for Republican voters, and her campaign’s stamina shows no slowdown in this latest poll. In the hypothetical match-up between Lake, Lamb, Blake Masters, and Brian Wright, she carried 40% of the vote, nearly three times more than Lamb in second place. It’s also important to note that Blake Masters announced he would not seek a run for Senate while the survey was already taking place.

“Lake is likely to benefit the most as his 10% share of support gets distributed,” said Mike Noble, the founder & CEO of the polling firm. “Lake is in the driver’s seat in the GOP primary contest, meanwhile, Mark Lamb needs to step up his fundraising if he wants to mount a serious challenge to Lake.”

Gallego, Sinema, or Lake?

The Arizona Public Opinion Pulse surveyed voters at the end of October 2023.
The Arizona Public Opinion Pulse surveyed voters at the end of October 2023.(Noble Predictive Insights)

Many political pundits believe it’ll come down to these three: Congressman Ruben Gallego, incumbent Sen. Krysten Sinema and Kari Lake. In this match-up, Gallego holds a comfortable but small six-point lead. He also has the overwhelming support of Democrats, who, if given a strong turnout, could further grow his lead. Still, it’s a very tight race, with Lake in second place at 33% and Sinema at 29%.

Lake also saw a solid performance along party lines. “Recent reports of Lake courting moderate Republicans makes a lot of sense given the polling numbers we’ve been seeing on this contest,” explained Nobile.

Can the race get even tighter?

The Arizona Public Opinion Pulse surveyed voters at the end of October 2023.
The Arizona Public Opinion Pulse surveyed voters at the end of October 2023.(Noble Predictive Insights)

In a world without Lake – the race gets even tighter. Sinema performs even better against Mark Lamb but split support at 32%. It means that Gallego would be left with a four-point lead. Those numbers don’t line up with nationwide trends.

“It’s interesting to see that Gallego is still ahead even as Republicans lead in the presidential and generic House races (R+8),” said Noble. “Part of that may be the presence of Sinema scrambling things for voters. But part of it may be Gallego cultivating a strong personal brand.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans

Latest News

Over the past two years, Lake has routinely attacked members of the GOP who did not back former...
Senate candidate Kari Lake tries to win over moderate Republicans
The GOP senate candidate tries to mend fences as she trails in the polls.
Kari Lake makes appeal to moderates
File photo - Donald Trump (left) and Nikki Haley (right)
Trump’s lead grows in Arizona; Nikki Haley sees slight boost in latest poll
The average teacher would get an $4,000 pay increase starting in 2025 if approved.
State GOP lawmakers outline plan for public teacher pay increase