Police search for driver after deadly hit-and-run in west Phoenix

File image
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Police are searching for a suspect after a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in west Phoenix on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to reports of a crash in the area of 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 7:45 p.m. and found an injured man in the road. Ray Welch, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say Welch was walking across Buckeye Road outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle. That driver fled before officers arrived.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the deadly collision to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446). You can also leave a tip at silentwitness.org.

