Phoenix Sky Harbor tops Wall Street Journal’s list of best airports

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says Sky Harbor excelled at reliability.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says Sky Harbor excelled at reliability.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has been named the best airport in the U.S. by the Wall Street Journal for the second time.

WSJ’s annual report card ranks the 50 largest U.S. airports on various measures divided into two categories: one is reliability, and the other is value and convenience. In a press conference to celebrate the achievement Thursday morning, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says “America’s Friendliest Airport” excelled at reliability. She also pointed out that the airport was recognized for having the fewest flight cancellations of any large airport and the shortest time on the tarmac awaiting take-off.

“The dedication and devotion to follow-up earned us this recognition from the Wall Street Journal,” Gallego said. “And we couldn’t do it without our amazing aviation team and everyone who makes the airport run.”

The consistent weather in Phoenix also helped Sky Harbor achieve the top spot. The airport also received high marks in the baggage claim category, and for having lower airline prices and rideshare fees.

At Thursday’s event, Phoenix Director of Aviation Services Chad Makovsky also announced that Sky Harbor had recently won other awards, including the Accessible Airport Award from the International Airport Review in London. He says the airport was recognized for accessibility services such as the Aira mobile app that connects users with visual interpreters to translate visual information into auto so travelers can more easily get around the airport.

Mokovsky says the airport was also honored with two awards from Airports Council International. One was for hosting a two-hour workshop over the summer designed to help passengers with dementia and their caregivers better navigate the terminals. The other was a marketing partnership award for its work with Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

The Wall Street Journal also named Sky Harbor as the best overall airport in 2019.

