Man critically injured after being shot at major intersection in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a man was shot at a Glendale intersection Wednesday night.

According to Glendale police, a man was brought to the hospital who was first believed to have been assaulted. He was soon found to have a life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers responded to the hospital and learned the shooting happened on the northwest corner of 51st and Peoria avenues around 6 p.m.

Police have not released any additional information about the shooting or what may have led up to it, but say no suspects have been arrested. The man’s condition is currently unknown.

