Grand Canyon University to appeal U.S. Dept. of Education $37.7 million fine

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Officials at Grand Canyon University are expected to appeal a multi-million dollar fine issued by the U.S. Department of Education after allegations that the school misled the costs of its doctoral programs.

The feds say that GCU’s own data show that less than two percent of graduates completed the program with the advertised costs. But university president Brian Muller denied the allegations within the hour, adding that the school’s third-party accreditor found its marketing practices were appropriate and clear.

Now the university is holding a news conference on Thursday to announce that it is appealing what it calls “unprecedented and unjust” fine levied against GCU. It further adds that it will vow to “broader efforts to target the largest Christian university in the country.”

GCU is expected to showcase two studies that show how the Department of Education is unfairly targeting the university.

A 10 a.m. news conference is being held at GCU Arena on Thursday. Arizona’s Family will be livestreaming the event.

