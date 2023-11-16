Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Is that a unicorn? ‘Mysterious creature’ spotted in Arizona during full moon

Park officials shared these images of the "unicorn" on Facebook.
Park officials shared these images of the "unicorn" on Facebook.(Petrified Forest National Park)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s certainly something National Park Service rangers don’t see every day. At least, not at first glance.

Trail cameras at the Petrified Forest National Park in eastern Arizona caught a pretty unique sighting during last month’s full moon. A young male elk was spotted gazing at the moon and then at the camera before taking off into the night.

And you might have noticed the elk resembles the mythical unicorn. Park rangers say that young male elk first grow “spikes,” which are little single beams with no forks or tines like adult elk. Typically, the animals shed these antlers during the late winter or early spring as they get older, but environmental and health factors can make them lose their antlers early.

“With the next full moon occurring on November 27th, we’ll be sure to watch for… Pegasuses?! Pegasi?!,” park officials joked on Facebook.

Whatever it is, it’s all the more magical in one of Arizona’s treasured national parks. We’ll certainly keep our eye for reindeer in the night sky in December.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans

Latest News

The four-day week extends school days to 10 hours, but the district said teachers, students,...
Cartwright School District attracting more teachers after switch to 4-day week
Good Morning Arizona's Ian Schwartz gave us an inside look at what guests can experience at the...
Check out attractions at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess this Christmas
Sunrise Park Resort is one of the first in the country to offer Starlink satellite internet...
Arizona ski resort expands internet access
The property was first scheduled to open before the Super Bowl in Feb. 2023, but is now slated...
2 residents sue city of Glendale for VAI Resort 25-year tax break deal