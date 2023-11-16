Goodyear police officers involved in shooting in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are trying to get information about a shooting involving Goodyear officers in Avondale.

It happened on Wednesday evening in the area of Dysart and McDowell roads. Goodyear police confirmed Avondale police are on the scene and helping out Goodyear. Investigators haven’t said what led up to the shooting or if anyone was hurt. An investigation is underway.

