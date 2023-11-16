First Alert Weather: Rain moves across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A few showers are possible through the morning hours in the Valley metro area. Light rain fell overnight, with .04 inches picked up in some East Valley communities. but more chances are on the way. Thursday, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days.

An area of low pressure off the California coast will push another round of wet weather into Arizona tonight into tomorrow morning. The best chances are across far Southern Arizona, with the Valley only seeing a 10 percent chance.

The best chance for measurable rain across the state will be late Friday into Saturday morning. The Valley has a 60 percent chance for rain overnight and through at least midday Saturday. Rainfall totals will likely be near one-tenth of an inch from this round. Rain will fall in the high country as well, with snow levels near 8,000 feet. Although a few flakes could fall lower than that, especially Saturday night and Sunday morning, little to no accumulation is expected.

Sunday looks dry at this point for the Valley as the storm begins to exit to our east.

Temperatures will be mild today under mostly cloudy skies. Look for a high of 80 degrees in the Valley, 84 on Friday and upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. Next week looks to be dry for the Thanksgiving holiday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

