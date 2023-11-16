Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

First Alert Weather: Rain moves across Arizona

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 11/16/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A few showers are possible through the morning hours in the Valley metro area. Light rain fell overnight, with .04 inches picked up in some East Valley communities. but more chances are on the way. Thursday, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days.

An area of low pressure off the California coast will push another round of wet weather into Arizona tonight into tomorrow morning. The best chances are across far Southern Arizona, with the Valley only seeing a 10 percent chance.

The best chance for measurable rain across the state will be late Friday into Saturday morning. The Valley has a 60 percent chance for rain overnight and through at least midday Saturday. Rainfall totals will likely be near one-tenth of an inch from this round. Rain will fall in the high country as well, with snow levels near 8,000 feet. Although a few flakes could fall lower than that, especially Saturday night and Sunday morning, little to no accumulation is expected.

Sunday looks dry at this point for the Valley as the storm begins to exit to our east.

Temperatures will be mild today under mostly cloudy skies. Look for a high of 80 degrees in the Valley, 84 on Friday and upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. Next week looks to be dry for the Thanksgiving holiday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans

Latest News

.
Rain arrives in Arizona; more on the way
The window for rain in the Phoenix area opens overnight and commuters could see some showers on...
Light rain could affect the morning commute for Phoenix area
AZFamily First Alert Weather 4 p.m. Update for Wednesday, 11/15/23
Could the Phoenix area see rain for the first time in two months?
Rain could impact the morning commute.
First Alert Weather: Light rain could begin to fall Wednesday night