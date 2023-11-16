Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Eastbound I-10 closed in Buckeye after person hit, killed by a car

Driver has been shut down since the overnight hours.
Driver has been shut down since the overnight hours.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:51 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say he was hit by a car on Interstate 10 in the Buckeye area early Thursday.

Details are very limited, but troopers confirmed the crash happened around 1 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Watson Road. No other information surrounding the crash has been released.

Drivers are being forced to exit at Verrado. At this this, ADOT says there is no estimated time for when the freeway could reopen. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans

Latest News

If you call 911 in Phoenix, you may not connect with a live operator right away.
Some Phoenix residents share concerns about getting through to 911
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Congress averts government shutdown, approves temporary funding through the holidays
Arizona’s Family used information on recently inspected businesses by Maricopa County’s...
Turkey, ham kept past the discard date, knives stored with food debris found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Walther said his officers were facing “significant rounds” when they tried to take the suspects...
Scottsdale Police chief says standoff in Mesa was like a “combat” zone