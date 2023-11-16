Eastbound I-10 closed in Buckeye after person hit, killed by a car

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say he was hit by a car on Interstate 10 in the Buckeye area early Thursday.

Details are very limited, but troopers confirmed the crash happened around 1 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Watson Road. No other information surrounding the crash has been released.

Drivers are being forced to exit at Verrado. At this this, ADOT says there is no estimated time for when the freeway could reopen. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.