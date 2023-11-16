Border Patrol agent Freddy Ortiz killed in ATV crash in Douglas

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An on-duty Border Patrol agent was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Douglas late Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Freddy Ortiz crashed his ATV into a light pole and died at a Douglas hospital.

The CCSO said the accident happened behind the Walmart near Chino Road and West 5th Street around 7 p.m.

According to the CCSO, Ortiz was responding to a call about suspected undocumented immigrants in the area.

“U.S. Border Patrol Agent Freddy Ortiz’s on-duty death is a tragedy and a stark reminder of the dangerous nature of our mission,” said Chief Patrol Agent for Tucson Sector John Modlin. " I am grateful for all the Border Patrol Agents, first responders, and medical staff who attempted to save his life. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones.”

Ortiz was assigned to the Douglas Station in the Tucson Sector.

“It is an incredibly sad day for our brothers and sisters in Border Patrol and we have only the highest level of respect for the job these brave souls do every single day,” said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels. “God bless all of those in his work family and his home family, and know we are here if you need us.”

