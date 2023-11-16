Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona 12-year-old breaks triathlon world record

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Ariana Dinu set the record in her age category as the youngest person with the fastest time in a iron-distance triathlon!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Completing a triathlon is difficult for many, but one Valley girl took it upon herself to complete the challenge and take it a step further.

Seventh-grader Ariana Dinu not only completed a triathlon but also set the record for her age category as the youngest person with the fastest time in an iron-distance triathlon. In total, Dinu swam over two miles, biked 112 miles and ran over 26 miles — all in just 15 hours! “I want to keep getting better, improving my speed, and become even maybe a professional triathlete,” she said.

In addition to her Ironman success, Dinu also became one of the youngest female athletes to complete the 102-mile bike ride in El Tour de Tucson when she was just 10 years old!

“If there are any parents or kids or girls watching, I want them to know that I believe age is just a number. You are never too old or too young to follow your dreams. You just have to believe it, work hard, never give up, and know you will crush it,” Dinu said.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans

Latest News

Ariana Dinu set the record in her age category as the youngest person with the fastest time in...
Arizona teen breaks triathlon world record
Firefighters in Buckeye are helping a local food bank with their turkey drive called...
Firefighter charity helping Buckeye food bank with turkey drive
This year, Ethan, Chelsea, Christabel, Romy, Presley and Audrey were selected as the...
6 Phoenix-area kids selected as ‘Half-pint judges’ for Fiesta Bowl parade
Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | The United Buckeye Firefighters Charity's turkey...
Buckeye Fire Department's turkey drive for All Faith Food Bank
Every year, Bank of America's Neighborhood Builders awards two nonprofits with a grant as well...
2 Phoenix nonprofits awarded with $200,000 grants