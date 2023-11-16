Arizona 12-year-old breaks triathlon world record

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Completing a triathlon is difficult for many, but one Valley girl took it upon herself to complete the challenge and take it a step further.

Seventh-grader Ariana Dinu not only completed a triathlon but also set the record for her age category as the youngest person with the fastest time in an iron-distance triathlon. In total, Dinu swam over two miles, biked 112 miles and ran over 26 miles — all in just 15 hours! “I want to keep getting better, improving my speed, and become even maybe a professional triathlete,” she said.

In addition to her Ironman success, Dinu also became one of the youngest female athletes to complete the 102-mile bike ride in El Tour de Tucson when she was just 10 years old!

“If there are any parents or kids or girls watching, I want them to know that I believe age is just a number. You are never too old or too young to follow your dreams. You just have to believe it, work hard, never give up, and know you will crush it,” Dinu said.

