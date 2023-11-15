White Castle reveals opening date for new Tempe location

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — East Valley lovers of sliders, cheddar cheese rings, and Barq’s Red Creme soda, this one is for you!

White Castle has set the opening date for its second Arizona location, this time in Tempe. It’ll be located off Interstate 10 and Warner Road, along Jewel Street, just a short distance from the chain’s first location, which opened in Scottsdale along the Loop 101 corridor. The new location will bring 70 jobs to the community. The chain also named the Tempe Police Foundation as its choice for its “Round Up” campaign to give back to the area.

Craver’s Hall of Famer and local celebrity Danny Zelisko will be in attendance to share the love for the melt-in-your-mouth sliders. Also, Valley couple Drew and Jamie Schmidt, who got married at the Scottsdale location in May, will be at the Tempe location’s ribbon-cutting on opening day.

The new location opens on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 8 a.m. Hours of operation will be between 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily, with a 60-slider maximum order.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.