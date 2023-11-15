Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Surprise family reunited with stolen dog after 5 1/2 years

A Pomeranian named Princess is finally back home in Surprise after she was stolen 5 1/2 years...
A Pomeranian named Princess is finally back home in Surprise after she was stolen 5 1/2 years ago.(AZFamily)
By Jason Barry
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 4-pound Pomeranian called Princess was quite the celebrity in her West Valley neighborhood, then she was gone.

“Yeah, I did think she was gone forever,” said Daisy Gonzales. “She was part of the family. She went with us everywhere. My parents took her to the casino. I took her to the movies and dinner.” Daisy says Princess was stolen five and half years ago at a Mother’s Day brunch in Phoenix when someone walked off with her pup when she wasn’t looking. “We were all devastated,” said Daisy. " We were out there for hours just looking, and we went back out with a group of people putting up flyers all over the place.”

Princess was never found and the Gonzales family did their best to move on. Then, out of nowhere, the family got a call this week from an animal hospital in Surprise, telling them that a good Samaritan had dropped off Princess after finding her near their home.

“I was just so happy,” said Daisy. “I called my mom. She always had hope and knew we’d get her back one day. I lost hope after a few years. I just hoped she was with a great family, but I was very excited we found her. I’m at a loss for words.”

“I was sleeping and my mom just started yelling at me, saying Dylan guess what?” said Dylan Gonzales. “We got a call that Princess is back. I’m like what? like Princess? 5 1/2 years later? Yeah, it was shocking.”

Dr Lindsey O’'Connell at the White Tanks Animal Hospital says they were able to reunite Princess with her family because Princess was microchipped and had contact information of her owners. “As we all know, animals can be unpredictable, whether a dog steps out of a leash or escapes,” said O’Connell. “Doing something like microchipping is the best way we know how to return that furry friend to their family.”

The Gonzales’ say Princess did remember the family and didn’t take long to warm up to them. She also looked happy to be dressing up again. “Feels great to have her back,” said Dylan.

For more details on microchipping your pet, visit the Maricopa County Animal Care & Control website.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans

Latest News

Robert Celaya and Gabriel Celaya are now facing murder charges.
2 brothers chased man, stabbed him to death near Phoenix Sky Harbor, police say
Maricopa County Animal Care & Control's animal shelters are taking in more than they can handle...
Maricopa County animal shelter dealing with surge of strays, lost pets
The agency took in over 100 dogs just over the weekend, and only 12 of them have been reunited...
Maricopa County shelter seeing surge in lost pets, strays
File image
Graphic: Skinned dog found dead in dumpster at Phoenix apartment complex