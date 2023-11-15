Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Student arrested after gun found on campus at high school in Phoenix

File image
File image(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a student is in custody after a gun was found at a high school in Phoenix Wednesday morning.

Phoenix police were called to Cornerstone Charter High School near I-17 and Glendale Avenue for reports of a person with a gun on campus. Officers contacted school staff and confirmed a student had a gun, police said. Officers say the school principal was able to get the gun from the student. No one was hurt.

The student is currently in the process of being booked into Juvenile Corrections Center. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans

Latest News

File photo of Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.
Maricopa County Attorney to make announcement on organized retail crime
Arizona doctors are strongly recommending children 6 and under get the flu vaccine after the...
Arizona doctors stress flu vaccine ahead of holidays after first child flu death
Extensive debris could be seen.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in west Phoenix crash
It will be the second White Castle in Arizona, joining the Scottsdale location.
White Castle reveals opening date for new Tempe location