Student arrested after gun found on campus at high school in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a student is in custody after a gun was found at a high school in Phoenix Wednesday morning.

Phoenix police were called to Cornerstone Charter High School near I-17 and Glendale Avenue for reports of a person with a gun on campus. Officers contacted school staff and confirmed a student had a gun, police said. Officers say the school principal was able to get the gun from the student. No one was hurt.

The student is currently in the process of being booked into Juvenile Corrections Center. The investigation is ongoing.

