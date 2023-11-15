Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Sneak STEM skills into play time with these ‘Toy Insider’ top toys

On Your Side has a look at the top toys that incorporate "STEM" into play time!
By Susan Campbell
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:47 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Santa is trying to get brownie points with the teacher, adding science, technology, engineering and math into playtime. “We’ve just seen an explosion of toys that are teaching kids, but in a way that’s fun,” said Madeleine Buckley, a senior editor at The Toy Insider. “We say sneaky STEM sometimes because kids won’t even realize how much they’re learning.”

Storytime with Sunny by Vtech is designed to look like a desk lamp and will help little ones light up. “As soon as kids turn Sunny on, they can choose a different disc, each with a different theme of educational content,” Buckley said. “They can turn it for all sorts of different activities, conversations, stories, jokes and so much more.” This top toy is $59.99.

The Pretendables school desk is also one of the Toy Insider’s top toys of the season. “It’s part of an ongoing line of Pretendables that really encourages imaginative aspirational play among young kids,” Buckley said. “It has a little bell. It has a pointer, so kids can start learning this content, but in a way that they are pretending to teach it.” The MSRP is $39.99.

On the more affordable end of the STEM focus list, the next toy is the STEM Explorers Pixel Art Challenge. “This is a really interesting creative introduction to coding,” Buckley said. “Kids are going to get this board that has little spaces for a variety of colorful blocks and they use the included guide and it will teach them how to create a variety of pictures using just those foam pixels and the board. As they progress in the booklet they will start just getting code to follow, so it’s really taking that skill set that they’ll then be able to transfer into coding.” This toy is best for kids five years old and up and is $16.99.

For children who are a little bit older, there’s the Snap FM Radio. “It comes with all the pieces kids need to make their own radio,” Buckley said. “What I love about this set is not only is it teaching kids about circuits and about how they work, but you get a functioning product out of it.” It’s best for kids eight and up and is $19.99.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans

Latest News

On Your Side has a look at the top toys that incorporate "STEM" into play time!
These are the hottest holiday toys for learning
In Arizona, two people died from prop strikes, and 60 people suffered boating injuries.
Propeller strikes injure or kill recreational boaters in Arizona every year
Body-camera video captured the tense effort to save Padilla’s life as she lay on the dock
Propeller strikes maim or kill Arizona boaters every year
After disputing and having the $3,000 in fraud charges, Citi Bank put the charges back on her...
Surprise woman shares frustrating experience fradulent charges