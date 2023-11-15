Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Senate candidate Kari Lake tries to win over moderate Republicans

The GOP senate candidate tries to mend fences as she trails in the polls.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In an effort to mend fences with moderate Republicans, U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake met recently with a former political rival she tried to characterize as a gold digger during last year’s GOP primary for governor.

The meeting comes as polls suggest Lake is at risk of losing her second statewide run for office unless she can win over the kind of Republican voters who rejected her brand of politics in 2022.

A spokesman for Lake’s campaign and sources close to Karrin Taylor Robson, who lost last year’s GOP primary, confirmed the meeting happened about two weeks ago but did not reveal any other details.

Republican consultants, like Barrett Marson, said Lake has a lot of work to do if she wants to win over moderate Republicans like Taylor Robson and others. “Lake has said some god awful things about ... moderate republicans, even independent voters who leaned to the right,” Marson said.

Over the past two years, Lake, a former local news anchor, has routinely attacked members of the GOP who did not back former President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda.

Last year, Lake narrowly lost her run for governor to Katie Hobbs after pushing away traditional conservatives, whom she called RINOs, which is short for Republicans in name only.

Shortly after winning the 2022 Republican primary, Lake bragged that her campaign “drove a stake through the heart of the McCain machine.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

The GOP senate candidate tries to mend fences as she trails in the polls.
Kari Lake makes appeal to moderates
File photo - Donald Trump (left) and Nikki Haley (right)
Trump’s lead grows in Arizona; Nikki Haley sees slight boost in latest poll
The average teacher would get an $4,000 pay increase starting in 2025 if approved.
State GOP lawmakers outline plan for public teacher pay increase
Attorney General Kris Mayes, pictured here at the Arizona state Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona.
Arizona AG announces ‘robust’ investigation into fake electors