Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police on scene of standoff, reported fire at home in Peoria

The standoff is at the Brookside Gardens at Westbrook Village on 92nd Drive, in the area of 91st Avenue and Union Hills Drive.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) What began as a report of an unknown fire has turned into a standoff situation at a townhouse in Peoria.

Around 7 a.m., Peoria firefighters were dispatched to a residence at the Brookside Gardens at Westbrook Village on 92nd Drive, in the area of 91st Avenue and Union Hills Drive. Meanwhile, police responded to reports of shots fired at the same address.

Peoria police say multiple officers, including SWAT, are now on scene investigating a domestic violence situation involving a suspect who won’t come out of the home. Just before 9:30 a.m., additional firefighters were requested to respond to additional reports of a fire inside. Peoria Police Sgt. Brandon Sheffert says he doesn’t believe anyone has been hurt, and officers are working to get the person to come outside.

Arizona’s Family is working to gather additional information. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans

Latest News

The couple turned their love of macarons into a business and opened a cute, perfectly pink...
Decadent Macaron serving delicious treats, drinks in Gilbert
Decadent Macaron in Gilbert offers a variety of macarons and drinks perfect for anyone!
Gilbert café selling over 18 different macaron flavors
The standoff is at the Brookside Gardens at Westbrook Village on 92nd Drive, in the area of...
Police on scene of SWAT standoff in Peoria neighborhood
In three years, Stephanie and Mark Wagner turned their love of macarons into a business and...
Enjoy sweet treats and drinks at Gilbert café