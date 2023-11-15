Police on scene of standoff, reported fire at home in Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — What began as a report of an unknown fire has turned into a standoff situation at a townhouse in Peoria.

Around 7 a.m., Peoria firefighters were dispatched to a residence at the Brookside Gardens at Westbrook Village on 92nd Drive, in the area of 91st Avenue and Union Hills Drive. Meanwhile, police responded to reports of shots fired at the same address.

Peoria police say multiple officers, including SWAT, are now on scene investigating a domestic violence situation involving a suspect who won’t come out of the home. Just before 9:30 a.m., additional firefighters were requested to respond to additional reports of a fire inside. Peoria Police Sgt. Brandon Sheffert says he doesn’t believe anyone has been hurt, and officers are working to get the person to come outside.

Arizona’s Family is working to gather additional information. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.