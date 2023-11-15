Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix farmer hoping to help prevent food waste with new ‘smart’ trash bin

A Phoenix farmer is partnering up with a company to bring the "Mill Bin", which turns food waste into fertilizer, to Arizonans.
By Casey Torres
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A local farmer is partnering up with Mill Industries LLC., a food-recycling startup, to help prevent food waste in the Valley with a ‘smart’ trash bin.

JD Hill is a local farmer in Phoenix who started a food composting service in 2013. He picks up buckets of food scraps from 3,500 homes and businesses across the Valley every week. He repurposes the scraps as fertilizer on his farm. “This model of food waste collection where household food waste goes back to the farm, where they can then buy produce, is the way to drive success in the local food system,” said Hill.

Starting on Wednesday, Hill will be the first farmer in the country to partner up with Mill Industries, which aims to eliminate carbon emissions resulting from food waste decomposition.

The startup released its Mill bin nationwide this year. A Mill spokesperson said the bin can handle up to 10 lbs. of food at a time. It dehydrates the food and grinds it into a fine powder resembling coffee grounds. It can handle most foods except for big bones.

The plan is for Hill to pick up the food grounds and use them in a couple of different ways. “Once, we can put it out for the chickens to lower feed costs and lower the price of eggs for everybody. Two, we could just spread it into the field. It’s gonna act a lot like compost, or we can take the food grounds and actually compost it,” said Hill.

There will be a monthly charge for customers. Hill said it’s a good way for small farms to cover overhead costs such as fertilizer, seed, refrigeration, etc.

“Our number 1 goal is to support local farms, so as this thing grows from 3,500 to 10,000 to 100,000- we’re gonna be able to get a lot more farms and farmers involved,” said Hill.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Up to 200 people showed up to remember the 9-year-old boy.
Family and friends come together at vigil remembering Gilbert 9-year-old hit by car
An Apache Junction-area woman has been arrested in connection to a "love-triangle" murder in...
Apache Junction-area woman arrested in 1985 Wisconsin murder
A former special agent for the FBI outlines the biggest reason why federal investigators are...
Ex-agent explains why FBI is involved in Queen Creek teen death case
A Phoenix farmer is partnering up with a company to bring the "Mill Bin", which turns food...
Phoenix farmer partners with startup for special bin for food waste