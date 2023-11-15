Peoria names city’s next police chief

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The city of Peoria has hired a new police chief to replace Art Miller, who announced his retirement in August. On Tuesday, the Peoria City Council confirmed the hiring of Thomas Intrieri as the next chief.

“Public Safety is extremely important to our residents, and our City Council, I am very pleased that we will continue to keep Peoria a safe community and innovate in the area of policing under the watch of Thom Intrieri,” Peoria Mayor Jason Beck said in a press release following the announcement.

Intrieri previously served 28 years in the Mesa Police Dept., most recently as Red Mountain Division Commander, where he oversaw 147 police personnel. That division covers 40 square miles and is comprised of 154,000 Mesa residents.

He also previously served as commander for two other patrol divisions, as well as Criminal Investigations Commander and Special Operations Division Commander. In that role, he supported the city’s Tier 1 Tactical Team and worked with several federal law enforcement agencies to address organized crime and violent criminals in the East Valley. In addition, he’s the former Director of the Mesa Family Advocacy Center and also served as Academy Director for the Mesa Police Academy, which trains officers to serve in Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale and Tempe.

City Manager Henry Darwin selected Intrieri following a months-long recruitment process and multiple interviews. He replaces Miller, who served as Peoria’s police chief for five years.

Tonight, Thomas Intrieri was confirmed by City Council and was sworn in as our new Peoria Police AZ Police Chief. Please... Posted by Peoria Police AZ on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

