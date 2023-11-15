Maricopa County Attorney to make announcement on organized retail crime

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County’s top prosecutor is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday afternoon regarding organized retail theft in the Valley.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell will be joined by Fry’s Food Store President Monica J. Garnes and Michelle Ahlmer of the Arizona Retailers Association at the event, which will be held at the Starbucks inside Fry’s Food Store near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road. Details about the press conference haven’t been released.

Mitchell has previously made her stance clear on retail theft, saying that suspects would be charged to the fullest extent of the law. In August, Phoenix police led a three-day operation targeting organized retail crime around the Valley, leading to 60 arrests.

In October, a 34-year-old Phoenix man was indicted on 20 counts of organized retail theft for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics from Ulta Beauty and Sephora stores over a 15-month period. Two California women were also indicted earlier this month in a string of retail thefts from stores across the Valley that happened in September and October.

