Man, woman hospitalized after shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is fighting for his life, and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in west Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Around 8:20 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting at a home near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers arrived and found a man and a woman who had been shot. They were both taken to the hospital. Police say the man suffered life-threatening injuries, and the woman is expected to survive. The relationship between the man and the woman is unknown.

An investigation into what led to the shooting is underway.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.