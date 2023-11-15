Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man, woman hospitalized after shooting in west Phoenix

Phoenix police were called to a shooting at a home near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Phoenix police were called to a shooting at a home near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is fighting for his life, and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in west Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Around 8:20 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting at a home near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers arrived and found a man and a woman who had been shot. They were both taken to the hospital. Police say the man suffered life-threatening injuries, and the woman is expected to survive. The relationship between the man and the woman is unknown.

An investigation into what led to the shooting is underway.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Up to 200 people showed up to remember the 9-year-old boy.
Family and friends come together at vigil remembering Gilbert 9-year-old hit by car
An Apache Junction-area woman has been arrested in connection to a "love-triangle" murder in...
Apache Junction-area woman arrested in 1985 Wisconsin murder
A former special agent for the FBI outlines the biggest reason why federal investigators are...
Ex-agent explains why FBI is involved in Queen Creek teen death case
The plan is for Hill to pick up the food grounds and use them in a couple of different ways.
Phoenix farmer hoping to help prevent food waste with new ‘smart’ trash bin
A Phoenix farmer is partnering up with a company to bring the "Mill Bin", which turns food...
Phoenix farmer partners with startup for special bin for food waste