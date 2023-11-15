Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after late-night shooting in Phoenix

A Phoenix Mobile Command Unit could be seen at the shooting scene.
A Phoenix Mobile Command Unit could be seen at the shooting scene.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died after he was shot late Tuesday night across the street from an elementary school in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say the shooting was called out around 11 p.m. on 27th Avenue, south of Bethany Home Road. Officers found the man and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. Details about the shooting are extremely limited as detectives continue investigating what led up to it.

At this time, there is no information on the shooter, however police say more details will be available later on Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans

Latest News

File photo of Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.
Maricopa County Attorney to make announcement on organized retail crime
Arizona doctors are strongly recommending children 6 and under get the flu vaccine after the...
Arizona doctors stress flu vaccine ahead of holidays after first child flu death
Extensive debris could be seen.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in west Phoenix crash
File image
Student arrested after gun found on campus at high school in Phoenix
It will be the second White Castle in Arizona, joining the Scottsdale location.
White Castle reveals opening date for new Tempe location