Man dead after late-night shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died after he was shot late Tuesday night across the street from an elementary school in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say the shooting was called out around 11 p.m. on 27th Avenue, south of Bethany Home Road. Officers found the man and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. Details about the shooting are extremely limited as detectives continue investigating what led up to it.

At this time, there is no information on the shooter, however police say more details will be available later on Wednesday.

