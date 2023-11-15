Major intersection closed in west Phoenix due to motorcycle crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A major intersection in west Phoenix is closed as police investigate a serious motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning.

Around 6 a.m., Phoenix police officers responded to a motorcycle crash at 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Minutes later, police posted on social media that the intersection would be blocked off in all four directions as the investigation took place. No other information has been released.

