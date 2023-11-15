A look inside Epicenter at Agritopia ahead of grand opening

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Growing Agritopia has been a local developer’s dream, which has spanned decades. Now, it’s finally complete. On Thursday, the team that made a new place to work, play, and dine in Agritopa will hold a grand opening marking the completion of the project Epicenter.

“This marks a significant milestone in our journey. Epicenter at Agritopia has evolved from a mere vision into a vibrant reality. This urban hub stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of numerous teams and tenants, bolstered by the incredible support of our community,” said William Johnston, the CEO of Johnston & Co.

Arizona’s Family’s very own Tess Rafols and April Warnecke went to check out the slew of high-end places that have opened in recent months and in the last couple of years.

“Epicenter boasts a diverse array of offerings now open for business,” an Agritopia spokesperson said in a news release. “Visitors are invited to shop for unique gifts at Bunky Boutique, Manor apparel, urbAna celebrations store, Why I Love Where I Live and Vintage Home. Food and drink enthusiasts can savor delightful dining experiences at Buck and Rider, Beer Barn, Belly Kitchen & Bar, Gadzooks, Matt’s Big Breakfast, Peixoto coffee, Spinato’s Pizzeria and Family Kitchen, Source, Undertow.” And one more business is coming very soon!

The Gilbert community is invited to attend the grand opening, set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15. A number of East Valley dignitaries, government leaders, project partners, and special guests will be in attendance.

