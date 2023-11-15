Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

A look inside Epicenter at Agritopia ahead of grand opening

A grand opening is set for Thursday to mark the project's completion. Good Morning Arizona's Tess Rafols and April Warnecke took a girl's day to check it out.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Growing Agritopia has been a local developer’s dream, which has spanned decades. Now, it’s finally complete. On Thursday, the team that made a new place to work, play, and dine in Agritopa will hold a grand opening marking the completion of the project Epicenter.

“This marks a significant milestone in our journey. Epicenter at Agritopia has evolved from a mere vision into a vibrant reality. This urban hub stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of numerous teams and tenants, bolstered by the incredible support of our community,” said William Johnston, the CEO of Johnston & Co.

Arizona’s Family’s very own Tess Rafols and April Warnecke went to check out the slew of high-end places that have opened in recent months and in the last couple of years.

“Epicenter boasts a diverse array of offerings now open for business,” an Agritopia spokesperson said in a news release. “Visitors are invited to shop for unique gifts at Bunky Boutique, Manor apparel, urbAna celebrations store, Why I Love Where I Live and Vintage Home. Food and drink enthusiasts can savor delightful dining experiences at Buck and Rider, Beer Barn, Belly Kitchen & Bar, Gadzooks, Matt’s Big Breakfast, Peixoto coffee, Spinato’s Pizzeria and Family Kitchen, Source, Undertow.” And one more business is coming very soon!

The Gilbert community is invited to attend the grand opening, set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15. A number of East Valley dignitaries, government leaders, project partners, and special guests will be in attendance.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans

Latest News

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell unveiled the new “Safe Shopping” campaign on Wednesday...
Maricopa County Attorney launches new system to combat organized retail crime
Educational toys you can buy for your kids to teach them while entertaining them this holiday.
Sneak STEM skills into play time with these ‘Toy Insider’ top toys
A grand opening is set for Thursday to mark the project's completion. Good Morning Arizona's...
A look inside Gilbert's 'Epicenter at Agritopia'
Arizona doctors are strongly recommending children 6 and under get the flu vaccine after the...
Arizona doctors stress flu vaccine ahead of holidays after first child flu death