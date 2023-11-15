I-10, SR 143 to close for weekend construction near Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you’re traveling to the Phoenix area or heading to the airport before the holiday, allow yourself extra time for travel due to freeway closures. Sections of Interstate 10 and state Route 143 will be shut down for construction projects this weekend.

Here are the closures in place throughout the weekend:

I-10 WB will be closed between U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway) and 40th Street for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project from 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday. U.S. 60 WB on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue will also be closed. In addition, U.S. 60 WB ramps to I-10 WB and I-10 WB on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads will be shut down.

SR 143 SB (Hohokam Expressway) will be closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 for a traffic shift from 10 p.m. Friday - 10 p.m. Saturday.

All U.S. 60 EB and WB on- and off-ramps at Mesa, Country Club, and Stapley drives in the East Valley will be shut down for cross-street pavement improvements from 11:30 p.m. Friday - 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

