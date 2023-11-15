Graphic: Skinned dog found dead in dumpster at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police and the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) are investigating after a dead dog that had been skinned was found in an apartment complex dumpster.

Warning: Graphic details below. Discretion advised.

On Wednesday, police contacted AHS to assist in the investigation after the disturbing discovery. AHS says the dog, possibly a greyhound, was found partially inside a garbage bag with its back legs exposed. The Humane Society says the only hair left on the dog was on its feet.

After the dog was removed from the dumpster, a burnt cigarette was also found in its mouth. Police collected the cigarette and trash bag as evidence while the dog’s body was taken to AHS. The body will soon be transported to Midwestern University for a necropsy.

Specific details, including the time and location where the dog was found, have not yet been released.

AHS says animal cruelty cases are on the rise across the Valley, with over 1,500 more investigations so far this year than in all of 2022. See the statistics below.

Current year-to-date

Total Investigations Total Calls for Service 2023: 8,776 2023: 13,621 2022: 7,216 2022: 11,027 2021: 6,200 2021: 9,074

For the Humane Society’s fiscal year (ended in October), AHS says there were 9,916 total investigations and 15, 293 total calls for service. Compared to the last fiscal year, calls for service were up 22%, investigations were up 21% and animal intakes were up 36%.

