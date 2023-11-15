Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Friends, family remember Apache Junction sergeant killed in military training incident

Friends and family are remembering the life and impact of Army Sgt. Andrew Southard who was killed in a training exercise overseas.
By Holly Bock
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Family and friends of Army Sgt. Andrew Southard are mourning his death and honoring his life. The Apache Junction native died along with four other soldiers after the helicopter they were in crashed in the Mediterranean Sea. His body was brought back to the U.S. on Monday night. Video shows soldiers at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware carrying their caskets, draped in American flags. Southard was 27 years old and grew up in Apache Junction, attending Apache Junction High School.

In videos posted back in 2019 by the Army, they asked Southard, when he was stationed in El Paso, Texas, why he wanted to serve. “I just want to be part of something bigger than myself. Compared to now from when I first joined, I am more proud, especially the job I’m doing. I really enjoy my job,” he said.

Another video of him highlights how selfless he really was as he talked about saving a woman from a burning car near Fort Bliss. “I feel like anyone would pull over. It was just my time and place where I was that day,” he said.

But sadly, Southard’s life was cut short when a military training exercise went horribly wrong. He was one of five Army soldiers in a helicopter that went down during an air refueling mission. It happened Friday along the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Chance Schick was friends with and served alongside Southard. They met in 2015 at basic training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He describes him as a caring, compassionate and hard-working man. “It blindsides you when something like this happens,” Schick said. “You don’t ever want anyone to not come home, obviously, but it’s like you don’t expect it to be that way.”

Schick says you could always count on Southard. He was passionate about serving but loved his family more than anything. He leaves behind a wife and young children. “Across the country, he rubbed off on everyone; whether you’re with him for a day or year, you were just always drawn to him,” Schick said.

Southard was deployed to Afghanistan at one point. He received multiple awards during his time in the Army, including an Army Achievement medal. The Army’s Combat Readiness Center is investigating what happened during this incident.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Friends and family are remembering the life and impact of Army Sgt. Andrew Southard who was...
Friends mourns Army sergeant from AJ killed in military training operation
Last year, 182 children died from the flu.
Arizona’s first pediatric flu death this season confirmed
Charles Ryan, the former head of the Arizona prison system, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
Ex-Arizona prison chief pleads no contest for disorderly conduct
The court system has identified the second man allegedly involved in a kidnapping that led to a...
2nd suspect identified in Scottsdale detectives' deadly shootout