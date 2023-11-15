First Alert Weather: Arizona to see 3 rounds of wet weather potential

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A partly cloudy and mild day today in the Valley with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s warming to 86 this afternoon. Rain chances start today in Southwestern Arizona and tonight in the Valley.

There’s a 40 percent chance of Valley rain late tonight into tomorrow morning. Amounts should be fairly light at a tenth of an inch of less, but this could impact the Thursday morning commute. Thursday is a First Alert weather day.

A second round of wet weather is possible late Thursday into Friday morning with rain chances near 30 percent for this round. Once again, rainfall amounts should be fairly light. Friday is also a First Alert weather day. Friday night, rain chances increase and continue into Saturday morning. Saturday is also a First Alert weather day. This third round of potential wet weather looks a bit more focused on the higher elevations of our state, which could impact holiday travel plans Friday and Saturday.

Snow levels look to stay fairly high near 8000 feet, but light snow is possible down to 6500 feet Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will cool down across the state over the weekend ahead. At this point, any rain or snow looks to wind down by late Saturday. A lot is expected to change with this slow moving storm system that has three different rounds of wet weather. We’ll keep you updated.

