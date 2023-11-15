Firefighter charity helping Buckeye food bank with turkey drive

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Next week is Thanksgiving, and everyone deserves to have a nice, warm meal. That’s why the Buckeye Fire Department is doing Something good and hosting a turkey drive to put turkeys on the table for Arizona families.

United Buckeye Firefighters Charities is collecting turkeys right now to support the All Faith Food Bank turkey drive in Buckeye — it’s called “Turkeyfest 2023.” Thanks to some generous donations, firefighters were able to buy 200 turkeys yesterday and deliver them to the All Faith Food Bank. In Buckeye alone, there are more than 500 families in need that will be served through this drive and will be able to have a Thanksgiving meal.

So thank you, Buckeye Firefighters, for pitching in. Now it’s your chance also to do Something Good because they need more turkeys! You can’t make a donation at the All Faith Community Food Bank located at 214 S. 5th St. in Buckeye.

We love hearing about Something Good happening in our community. So, if you know someone or see a business spreading kindness or doing something good, go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

The food bank says the holidays only happen for those in need, thanks to the generous hearts of the community.

