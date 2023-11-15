Your Life
Decadent Macaron serving delicious treats, drinks in Gilbert

The couple turned their love of macarons into a business and opened a cute, perfectly pink storefront in Gilbert.
The couple turned their love of macarons into a business and opened a cute, perfectly pink storefront in Gilbert.(Arizona's Family)
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:07 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Love is in the air at Decadent Macaron. Husband and wife team Mark and Stephanie Wagner own the Gilbert cookie shop. Mark says when he met Stephanie, it was love at first sight. The two married, and as newlyweds, Stephanie searched for the perfect macaron in the East Valley. Mark is gluten-free, and so are those delicious sandwich cookies.

With no cookie on the market to please the Wagners palettes, Stephanie went to work! In three years, they turned their love of macarons into a business and opened a cute, perfectly pink storefront in Gilbert. They are so excited to share their love of macarons with their community and the world!

Decadent Macaron | (623) 806-5383 | Address: 2438 S. Recker Rd. #106 Gilbert, 85295 | www.decadentmacaron.com | Instagram: @decadentmacaron | Facebook: www.facebook.com/decadentmacaron | TikTok: @decadentmacaron

