Child hospitalized after shooting in Maryvale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A child is hospitalized after being injured during a shooting between vehicles in Maryvale on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Phoenix police arrived at the scene near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, just north of McDowell Road. Police say people in two vehicles were shooting at each other when a child sitting inside one of the cars was shot. The child is expected to survive and is currently recovering in the hospital. Police did not give the child’s specific age but said they are between 3 and 12 years old.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to the shooting. Police have not yet said if anyone will be charged.

