Chandler police rearrest April McLaughlin, submit 77 misdemeanors to prosecutors

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Chandler woman accused of keeping dozens of dogs in horrific conditions at her house has been rearrested and is again facing dozens of charges, the Chandler Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Police said they arrested April McLaughlin, also known as Sydney Taylor McKinley, on Tuesday. It’s in connection to the 55 dogs seized from her home in late September based on reports of neglect. She was later booked into jail on 77 misdemeanor charges that were submitted to city prosecutors for review. According to police, 49 of those counts are under ordinance 13-2910A1, where someone subjects an animal to cruel neglect or abandonment, and 28 of the counts are for allegedly not providing medical attention to the animals, under ordinance 13-2910A2. Chandler police said they have submitted nine animal cruelty felonies and nine misdemeanors to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

The police investigation started into McLaughlin on Sept. 9 because of a bad odor and feces outside the house. The 55 dogs were taken from the home on Sep. 22, and five of them had to be euthanized. Detectives said they found dead puppies in McLaughlin’s freezer.

She was initially booked on 110 charges related to animal abuse and neglect, but the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office sent the case back to Chandler police. She was also booked on neglect of a vulnerable adult in connection to the living conditions of her mother.

Last month, 34 of the dogs McLaughlin didn’t want were reunited with animal rescues. She is still fighting to get 13 dogs back.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.