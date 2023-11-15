Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Chandler police rearrest April McLaughlin, submit 77 misdemeanors to prosecutors

File photo of April McLaughlin during a court hearing in October.
File photo of April McLaughlin during a court hearing in October.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:53 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Chandler woman accused of keeping dozens of dogs in horrific conditions at her house has been rearrested and is again facing dozens of charges, the Chandler Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Police said they arrested April McLaughlin, also known as Sydney Taylor McKinley, on Tuesday. It’s in connection to the 55 dogs seized from her home in late September based on reports of neglect. She was later booked into jail on 77 misdemeanor charges that were submitted to city prosecutors for review. According to police, 49 of those counts are under ordinance 13-2910A1, where someone subjects an animal to cruel neglect or abandonment, and 28 of the counts are for allegedly not providing medical attention to the animals, under ordinance 13-2910A2. Chandler police said they have submitted nine animal cruelty felonies and nine misdemeanors to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

The police investigation started into McLaughlin on Sept. 9 because of a bad odor and feces outside the house. The 55 dogs were taken from the home on Sep. 22, and five of them had to be euthanized. Detectives said they found dead puppies in McLaughlin’s freezer.

She was initially booked on 110 charges related to animal abuse and neglect, but the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office sent the case back to Chandler police. She was also booked on neglect of a vulnerable adult in connection to the living conditions of her mother.

Last month, 34 of the dogs McLaughlin didn’t want were reunited with animal rescues. She is still fighting to get 13 dogs back.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Phoenix police arrived at a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, just north of...
Child hospitalized after shooting in Maryvale
The teen's dad thinks his son was going about 60-70 miles an hour when he hit the cow.
Tonopah teen recovering after hitting a cow with motorcycle
Southard was passionate about serving but loved his family more than anything.
Friends, family remember Apache Junction sergeant killed in military training incident
Friends and family are remembering the life and impact of Army Sgt. Andrew Southard who was...
Friends mourns Army sergeant from AJ killed in military training operation