Beyond the Green Screen Podcast: So you want to chase thunderstorms

Storm chasing with one of the very best
Mike Olbinski
Mike Olbinski(Arizona's Family)
By Royal Norman
Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona storm chaser Mike Olbinski talks about how he got started chasing storms and how he has become one of the top storm chasers in the country. His work has been licensed around the world, and he’s really the person who made an Arizona dust storm and international sensation.

What’s in a Name?: The First Alert weather team discusses the pros and cons of what our podcast should be named. Join April Warnecke, Paul Horton, Sean McLaughlin, Holly Bock, Ian Schwartz, and Royal Norman as they present the premier podcast, “Beyond the Green Screen.”

