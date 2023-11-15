Beyond the Green Screen Podcast: So you want to chase thunderstorms

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona storm chaser Mike Olbinski talks about how he got started chasing storms and how he has become one of the top storm chasers in the country. His work has been licensed around the world, and he’s really the person who made an Arizona dust storm and international sensation.

