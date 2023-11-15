Your Life
6 Phoenix-area kids selected as ‘Half-pint judges’ for Fiesta Bowl parade

This year, Ethan, Chelsea, Christabel, Romy, Presley and Audrey were selected as the “half-pint” judges!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With only a month left until this year’s Fiesta Bowl parade, a group of Valley kids will have a special job for this year’s event! Every year, Arizona Milk Producers chooses a group of children to help judge the parade entries as they march down the route. The kids are asked to submit a video on why they would be the right fit. This year, Ethan, Chelsea, Christabel, Romy, Presley and Audrey were selected as the “half-pint” judges!

Five of the children stopped by Good Morning Arizona to tell us what they’ll be looking for before determining which float will take the top spot. “I’m going to look for the floats to have art and creativity,” said Audrey. “I think a really great float should have lots and lots of colors. It should be creative, and it should be fun,” added Chelsea.

Live coverage for the Fiesta Bowl parade begins Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. You can watch on 3TV or stream online at azfamily.com.

