2 brothers arrested in stabbing death of man near Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two brothers have been arrested in connection to a stabbing death of a man north of Phoenix Sky Harbor airport over the weekend.

According to Phoenix police, officers were called out to 32nd and Roosevelt streets on reports of an injured person on Saturday night. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 33-year-old Milton Gonzales, seriously injured with a stab wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Detectives later linked 24-year-old Gabriel Celaya and 37-year-old Robert Celaya to the crimes. The brothers were found and arrested on various charges including murder.

Details surrounding what led up to the attack have not yet been released.

