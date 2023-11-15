Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

2 brothers arrested in stabbing death of man near Phoenix Sky Harbor

Robert Celaya and Gabriel Celaya are now facing homicide charges.
Robert Celaya and Gabriel Celaya are now facing homicide charges.(MCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two brothers have been arrested in connection to a stabbing death of a man north of Phoenix Sky Harbor airport over the weekend.

According to Phoenix police, officers were called out to 32nd and Roosevelt streets on reports of an injured person on Saturday night. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 33-year-old Milton Gonzales, seriously injured with a stab wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Detectives later linked 24-year-old Gabriel Celaya and 37-year-old Robert Celaya to the crimes. The brothers were found and arrested on various charges including murder.

Details surrounding what led up to the attack have not yet been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans

Latest News

Extensive debris could be seen.
Major intersection closed in west Phoenix due to motorcycle crash
The couple turned their love of macarons into a business and opened a cute, perfectly pink...
Decadent Macaron serving delicious treats, drinks in Gilbert
Decadent Macaron in Gilbert offers a variety of macarons and drinks perfect for anyone!
Gilbert café selling over 18 different macaron flavors
The standoff is at the Brookside Gardens at Westbrook Village on 92nd Drive, in the area of...
Police on scene of SWAT standoff in Peoria neighborhood
Arizona's Family news drone spotted SWAT teams arriving on scene.
Police on scene of standoff, reported fire at home in Peoria