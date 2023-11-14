Your Life
Yuma County reports first Arizona child has died from the flu this season

The flu shot can help protect people from serious illness and hospitalization due to the flu.
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Department of Health Services said on Monday Arizona has its first child who died from the flu this season. Officials say it was a child from Yuma County, but no other information about the patient was given. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the first pediatric influenza death in Arizona,” said Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District. “We extend our deepest sympathy to the child’s family and friends.” The 2023-2024 respiratory season started on Oct. 1.

Last season, 182 children died because of the flu nationwide, including six in Arizona. While the flu is common, complications can lead to death. Children, especially those under 6 years old, older adults and people with underlying conditions are most vulnerable. Doctors emphasize getting the flu shot to protect yourself and your loved ones from serious complications from the flu. To find a vaccine near you, visit vaccines.gov.

