Weather changes on the way for Arizona

By April Warnecke
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:40 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -High pressure continues to bring warm and dry conditions, along with some breeziness to Arizona today. Look for near-record high temperatures in the upper 80s in the Valley today. Skies will be partly sunny and winds out of the east will be breezy near 15 miles per hour at times.

A weather pattern shift is on the way, thanks to a low pressure system set to move our way during the second half of this week. While there is still some uncertainty with the timing, track and moisture amounts of this system, a cool down looks most certain. Temperatures will drop from the mid to upper 80s today and tomorrow to the mid 70s by the weekend.

In terms of rain, two rounds of wet weather are possible. There’s a 20 to 30 percent chance for Valley showers late Wednesday through Thursday. The second round is likely for Friday into early Saturday with chances closer to 40 percent. Friday is a First Alert weather day. High country snow is pretty unlikely, except for the very highest elevations. Most mountain communities will also get rain during that timeframe.

The storm looks to move east of Arizona by Sunday morning, with just a slim chance of a few lingering showers Sunday.

