Two hospitalized after shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are investigating after two people were found shot in a south Phoenix neighborhood early Tuesday.

Officers responded around 6:45 a.m. to the area of 29th Street and Roeser Road, just south of Broadway Road. When they arrived, they found two adults with non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. Detectives are now on the scene working to learn more about what led up to the shooting, but no other information has been released.

