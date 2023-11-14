Your Life
Text messages played role in police arresting 3 suspects for Phoenix man’s murder

According to Phoenix police, Jake Kelly was assaulted and left unconscious in the driveway of his home off Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive.
By Jason Barry
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:34 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Angel Mullooly had his first appearance in court. So did Cory and Shannon Young. All three have been charged in connection with the murder of 49-year-old Jake Kelly, who was badly beaten in front of his Phoenix home this summer.

Just released court records provide new insight into Kelly’s death and what led up to the arrests. According to court paperwork, Kelly was assaulted and left unconscious in the driveway of his home off Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive, where he lived with Cory and Shannon Young.

What happened next is not entirely clear. Instead of calling 911, the roommates allegedly carried Kelly into the house, put him in a bathtub and changed his clothes, all while he was unconscious. The next day, the roommates took Kelly to a nearby hospital to be treated for skull fractures, broken ribs and a punctured lung. Kelly died 11 days later.

Kelly’s mother has believed all along that her son’s roommates were involved. “When he could have been saved, they didn’t save him,” said Jan Kelly. “He laid there for 16 hours, hurt as badly as he was, and no one helped him.”

The couple has been charged with hindering the investigation. The Youngs’ friend, Angel Mullooly, has been charged with second-degree murder. Court records indicate that at some point in time, Mullooly assaulted Kelly.

Jan Kelly believes her son was beaten because he was gay. Police reportedly found a text message from Mullooly’s phone to a former girlfriend that said, “I’ve F--- up .. 2xs babe”

Another text included a photograph of the victim bleeding in the driveway. “I’m glad they’re caught,” said Jan Kelly. “We’ve always known who they were, but it has to be proven.”

Mullooly is being held on a $1 million bond. Cory and Shannon Young are being held on a $50,000 bond.

